Edition:
United States

Tele Columbus AG (TC1n.DE)

TC1n.DE on Xetra

8.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€8.64
Open
€8.74
Day's High
€8.87
Day's Low
€8.70
Volume
125,980
Avg. Vol
91,606
52-wk High
€10.40
52-wk Low
€6.92

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronny Verhelst

52 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Frank Posnanski

49 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Ludwig Modra

52 2015 Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board

Tobias Schmidt

45 2017 Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board

Timm Degenhardt

48 2017 Member of the Management Board
» More People

Tele Columbus AG News