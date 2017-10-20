Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
TCG.L on London Stock Exchange
120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
120.20
120.20
Open
120.20
120.20
Day's High
120.40
120.40
Day's Low
118.40
118.40
Volume
2,931,947
2,931,947
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
127.60
52-wk Low
67.50
67.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank Meysman
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Fankhauser
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Healy
|56
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Alice Marsden
|2015
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
- Thomas Cook sets up new airline in Spain amid cost drive
- UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute
- BRIEF-Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook
- Thomas Cook pilots call off strike planned for Friday