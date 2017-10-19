TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)
TCIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
583.75INR
19 Oct 2017
583.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs18.85 (+3.34%)
Rs18.85 (+3.34%)
Prev Close
Rs564.90
Rs564.90
Open
Rs569.65
Rs569.65
Day's High
Rs588.90
Rs588.90
Day's Low
Rs569.65
Rs569.65
Volume
28,894
28,894
Avg. Vol
32,112
32,112
52-wk High
Rs667.00
Rs667.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Rs268.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dharampal Agarwal
|66
|Chairman of the Board
|
Phool Sharma
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Mukti Lal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vinay Gujral
|Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|
Chander Agarwal
|Managing Director, Executive Director