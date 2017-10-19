Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)
TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.20INR
19 Oct 2017
278.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.60 (-0.57%)
Rs-1.60 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs279.80
Rs279.80
Open
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs287.00
Rs287.00
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Rs278.00
Volume
21,644
21,644
Avg. Vol
77,603
77,603
52-wk High
Rs349.00
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Rs143.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susim Datta
|81
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Dharampal Agarwal
|66
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ashish Tiwari
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Archana Pandey
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vineet Agarwal
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director