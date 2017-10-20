Edition:
United States

Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$26.51
Open
$26.49
Day's High
$26.61
Day's Low
$26.40
Volume
37,683
Avg. Vol
109,579
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Isabelle Marcoux

47 2012 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Francois Olivier

51 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Nelson Gentiletti

2011 Chief Financial and Development Officer

Brian Reid

2008 President - TC Transcontinental Printing and TC Transcontinental Packaging

Katya Laviolette

2011 Chief Human Resource Officer
Transcontinental Inc News

