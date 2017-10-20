Edition:
Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)

TCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,490.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
1,500.00
Open
1,455.00
Day's High
1,500.00
Day's Low
1,455.00
Volume
78,123
Avg. Vol
240,103
52-wk High
1,600.00
52-wk Low
1,226.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christopher Seabrooke

64 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

David Hurwitz

45 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ronen Goldstein

35 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director, Company Secretary

Mark Herskovits

42 2016 Executive Director, Capital Management

Jonathan Jawno

50 2014 Executive Director
