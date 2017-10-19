Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)
TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs2,586.60
Rs2,586.60
Open
Rs2,592.00
Rs2,592.00
Day's High
Rs2,595.80
Rs2,595.80
Day's Low
Rs2,571.00
Rs2,571.00
Volume
43,411
43,411
Avg. Vol
923,892
923,892
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90
Rs2,051.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|54
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Gopinathan
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
V. Ramakrishnan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
N. Subramaniam
|58
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent, Executive Director
|
Ajoyendra Mukherjee
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Global Head - Human Resources
- UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services
- BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
- Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit
- U.S. jury cuts damages in TCS-Epic trade secrets lawsuit
- BRIEF-India's TCS unit Diligenta partners with Scottish Widows for policy administration services