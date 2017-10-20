Edition:
United States

Tecnisa SA (TCSA3.SA)

TCSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

2.34BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.01 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 2.33
Open
R$ 2.33
Day's High
R$ 2.36
Day's Low
R$ 2.31
Volume
584,500
Avg. Vol
1,728,376
52-wk High
R$ 3.71
52-wk Low
R$ 1.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ricardo Barbosa Leonardos

2014 Chairman, Independent Director

Meyer Nigri

2014 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman, Independent Director

Joseph Nigri

2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Vasco de Freitas Barcellos

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fabio Villas Boas

2006 Chief Technical Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Tecnisa SA News

