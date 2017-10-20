Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)
TD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
71.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
71.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.29 (-0.40%)
$-0.29 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$71.96
$71.96
Open
$72.30
$72.30
Day's High
$72.46
$72.46
Day's Low
$71.64
$71.64
Volume
2,508,833
2,508,833
Avg. Vol
3,131,600
3,131,600
52-wk High
$72.46
$72.46
52-wk Low
$58.98
$58.98
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Levitt
|69
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bharat Masrani
|60
|2014
|Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Riaz Ahmed
|2016
|Group Head and Chief Financial Officer
|
Robert Dorrance
|2005
|Group Head - Wholesale Banking of TD Bank and Group Chairman, President, CEO of TD Securities
|
Frank McKenna
|69
|2006
|Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group
- Factbox: Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU
- BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares
- BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank amends normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Td Canada Trust announces change to prime lending rate
- BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.46