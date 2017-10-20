Edition:
United States

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

TD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

71.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.29 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
$71.96
Open
$72.30
Day's High
$72.46
Day's Low
$71.64
Volume
2,508,833
Avg. Vol
3,131,600
52-wk High
$72.46
52-wk Low
$58.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Levitt

69 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Bharat Masrani

60 2014 Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Riaz Ahmed

2016 Group Head and Chief Financial Officer

Robert Dorrance

2005 Group Head - Wholesale Banking of TD Bank and Group Chairman, President, CEO of TD Securities

Frank McKenna

69 2006 Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group
Toronto-Dominion Bank News

