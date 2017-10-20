Edition:
Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
Open
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
Volume
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mariano Marcelo Ibanez

2016 Chairman of the Board

German Vidal

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Alejandro Harrison

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ignacio Cruz Moran

2016 Chief Financial, Administrative and Control Officer

Roberto Nobile

Chief Operating Officer
Telecom Argentina SA News

