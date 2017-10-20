Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)
TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.30 (-2.04%)
$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
$112.80
Open
$112.00
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
$110.00
Volume
149,667
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00
$53.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mariano Marcelo Ibanez
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
German Vidal
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Alejandro Harrison
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ignacio Cruz Moran
|2016
|Chief Financial, Administrative and Control Officer
|
Roberto Nobile
|Chief Operating Officer
- Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision
- Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves
- Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform