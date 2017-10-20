Edition:
United States

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)

TECKb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.88 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$27.80
Open
$28.02
Day's High
$28.89
Day's Low
$28.02
Volume
2,061,049
Avg. Vol
2,348,545
52-wk High
$35.67
52-wk Low
$19.27

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Norman Keevil

79 2001 Chairman of the Board

Donald Lindsay

58 2005 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Warren Seyffert

76 2009 Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director

Ronald Millos

56 2005 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Andrew Stonkus

61 2015 Senior Vice President - Marketing and Sales
Teck Resources Ltd News

