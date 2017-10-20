Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)
TECKb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
28.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
28.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.88 (+3.17%)
$0.88 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$27.80
$27.80
Open
$28.02
$28.02
Day's High
$28.89
$28.89
Day's Low
$28.02
$28.02
Volume
2,061,049
2,061,049
Avg. Vol
2,348,545
2,348,545
52-wk High
$35.67
$35.67
52-wk Low
$19.27
$19.27
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norman Keevil
|79
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Lindsay
|58
|2005
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Warren Seyffert
|76
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Ronald Millos
|56
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Andrew Stonkus
|61
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Marketing and Sales
- BRIEF-Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program
- BRIEF-Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation
- BRIEF-Teck Resources says co, Metis Local 1909 sign project agreement
- Miner Teck raises third-quarter coal sales volume forecast
- UPDATE 1-Miner Teck raises 3rd-qtr coal sales volume forecast