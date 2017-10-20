Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)
TEF.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
8.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Angel Vila Boix
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Jose Maria Abril Perez
|65
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Isidro Faine Casas
|74
|2000
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano
|2017
|Director of Finance and Control
