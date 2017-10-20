TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)
TEGG.DE on Xetra
14.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
14.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-1.08%)
€-0.16 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
€14.78
€14.78
Open
€14.80
€14.80
Day's High
€14.81
€14.81
Day's Low
€14.60
€14.60
Volume
243,136
243,136
Avg. Vol
324,221
324,221
52-wk High
€14.90
€14.90
52-wk Low
€11.09
€11.09
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rolf Elgeti
|41
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Lothar Lanz
|69
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Thiel
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Claudia Hoyer
|45
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Harboe Vaagt
|61
|2011
|Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Management Board