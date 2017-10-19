Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
TEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
458.35INR
19 Oct 2017
458.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs458.45
Rs458.45
Open
Rs456.10
Rs456.10
Day's High
Rs460.00
Rs460.00
Day's Low
Rs456.10
Rs456.10
Volume
128,310
128,310
Avg. Vol
2,027,241
2,027,241
52-wk High
Rs515.25
Rs515.25
52-wk Low
Rs356.65
Rs356.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Mahindra
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chander Gurnani
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Vineet Nayyar
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Milind Kulkarni
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anil Khatri
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Tech Mahindra approves re-appointment of C P Gurnani as MD & CEO
- Morning News Call - India, August 1
- UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates
- India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates
- BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct