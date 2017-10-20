Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
TEP.L on London Stock Exchange
1,200.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,200.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.83%)
-10.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
1,210.00
1,210.00
Open
1,214.00
1,214.00
Day's High
1,214.00
1,214.00
Day's Low
1,184.00
1,184.00
Volume
169,182
169,182
Avg. Vol
81,485
81,485
52-wk High
1,342.00
1,342.00
52-wk Low
1,014.03
1,014.03
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Wigoder
|57
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Lindsay
|40
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Julian Schild
|57
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nick Schoenfeld
|46
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Baxter
|2009
|Company Secretary