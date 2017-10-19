Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.30INR
19 Oct 2017
99.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.20%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs99.50
Rs99.50
Open
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
Day's High
Rs100.00
Rs100.00
Day's Low
Rs98.50
Rs98.50
Volume
260,187
260,187
Avg. Vol
728,803
728,803
52-wk High
Rs117.85
Rs117.85
52-wk Low
Rs83.25
Rs83.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saroj Poddar
|69
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
A. Vijay
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ravi Varma
|2015
|Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer
|
Sandeep Fuller
|2014
|Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (Heavy Engineering Division)
|
Damodar Kela
|73
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer (Steel Foundry), Executive Director