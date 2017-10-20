Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)
TEXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
700.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
700.00
700.00
Day's High
700.00
700.00
Day's Low
690.00
690.00
Volume
193,992
193,992
Avg. Vol
250,765
250,765
52-wk High
925.00
925.00
52-wk Low
678.00
678.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pragalathan Naidoo
|56
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Nosiphiwo Balfour
|32
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Inge Pick
|36
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Finance Director
|
Neville Toerien
|Company Secretary
|
John Macey
|52
|2017
|Non-Executive Lead Independent Director
- BRIEF-Texton Property Fund says full-year revenue up 4.6 pct
- BRIEF-Texton property fund appoints Inge Pick as chief financial officer
- BRIEF-Texton Property Fund to cancel asset management deal with Texton Property Investments
- BRIEF-Texton property Fund appoints Nosiphiwo Balfour as chief executive officer
- BRIEF-Texton Property Fund looking at various strategic alternatives