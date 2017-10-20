Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)
TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.06 (-0.45%)
€-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€13.23
€13.23
Open
€13.24
€13.24
Day's High
€13.43
€13.43
Day's Low
€13.16
€13.16
Volume
296,215
296,215
Avg. Vol
259,928
259,928
52-wk High
€13.43
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82
€7.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Pelisson
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Denery
|60
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Finance and Procurement; Member of the Executive Committee
|
Arnaud Bosom
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Member of the Executive Committee
|
Ara Aprikian
|51
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Content; Member of the Executive Committee
|
Catherine Nayl
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President, News; Member of the Executive Committee