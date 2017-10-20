Edition:
Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)

TFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,599.01ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-208.99 (-1.51%)
Prev Close
13,808.00
Open
13,791.00
Day's High
13,802.00
Day's Low
13,448.00
Volume
1,774,962
Avg. Vol
1,200,637
52-wk High
17,577.00
52-wk Low
12,344.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Lewis

57 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

A. Doug Murray

59 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Anthony Thunstrom

45 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Brent Curry

54 2012 Chief Information Officer - TFG Infotec and TFG Logistics

S. Baird

51 2016 Group Director – Foschini division
Foschini Group Ltd News

