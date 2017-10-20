TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)
TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
31.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
31.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.25%)
$-0.08 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
$32.04
$32.04
Open
$32.07
$32.07
Day's High
$32.10
$32.10
Day's Low
$31.80
$31.80
Volume
136,841
136,841
Avg. Vol
192,384
192,384
52-wk High
$35.83
$35.83
52-wk Low
$26.35
$26.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Bedard
|63
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gregory Rumble
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jean-Franois Dodier
|2011
|Executive Vice President
|
Louis Gagnon
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Brian Kohut
|2011
|Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets
- BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations
- BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35