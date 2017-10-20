Edition:
United States

Tegma Gestao Logistica SA (TGMA3.SA)

TGMA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

19.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.41 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.40
Open
R$ 20.41
Day's High
R$ 20.41
Day's Low
R$ 19.73
Volume
497,300
Avg. Vol
287,120
52-wk High
R$ 22.28
52-wk Low
R$ 6.63

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira

66 2007 Chairman of the Board

Flavio Roque Garcia Silva

48 2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Evandro Luiz Coser

57 2007 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ramon Perez Arias

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer

Orlando Machado

56 2007 Director
» More People

