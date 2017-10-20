Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)
TGS2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
74.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
$-0.95 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
$74.95
$74.95
Open
$75.20
$75.20
Day's High
$77.00
$77.00
Day's Low
$72.50
$72.50
Volume
369,420
369,420
Avg. Vol
243,788
243,788
52-wk High
$78.00
$78.00
52-wk Low
$20.00
$20.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Luis Alberto Fallo
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jorge Javier Gremes Cordero
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, General Director
|
Gustavo Mariani
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gonzalo Castro Olivera
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Benjamin Guzman
|2015
|Vice President - Operations