Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)
TGZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.82
$2.82
Open
$2.80
$2.80
Day's High
$2.85
$2.85
Day's Low
$2.80
$2.80
Volume
139,820
139,820
Avg. Vol
422,953
422,953
52-wk High
$6.05
$6.05
52-wk Low
$2.75
$2.75
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Hill
|74
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Young
|53
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Navin Dyal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Chawrun
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sepanta Dorri-Esfahani
|2015
|Vice President - Corporate & Stakeholder Development
- BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018
- BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct
- BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX
- BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09
- BRIEF-Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange