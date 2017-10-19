Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)
THMX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
976.00INR
19 Oct 2017
976.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.15 (-0.42%)
Rs-4.15 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs980.15
Rs980.15
Open
Rs968.00
Rs968.00
Day's High
Rs986.95
Rs986.95
Day's Low
Rs968.00
Rs968.00
Volume
4,053
4,053
Avg. Vol
49,244
49,244
52-wk High
Rs1,070.00
Rs1,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs731.15
Rs731.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Meher Pudumjee
|49
|2004
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
M. Unnikrishnan
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Amitabha Mukhopadhyay
|49
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member - Executive Council
|
Sharad Gangal
|2010
|Executive Vice President - HR, IR, Administration
|
Ravinder Advani
|Executive Vice President