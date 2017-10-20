Edition:
Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)

THO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.30CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
$6.38
Open
$6.40
Day's High
$6.45
Day's Low
$6.28
Volume
699,639
Avg. Vol
1,442,912
52-wk High
$16.91
52-wk Low
$5.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

C. Kevin McArthur

61 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ronald Clayton

2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Elizabeth McGregor

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Thomas Fudge

2016 Vice President - Operations

Edie Hofmeister

2014 Vice President - Corporate Affairs, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Tahoe Resources Inc News

