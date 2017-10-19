Edition:
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

THOM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs239.85
Open
Rs240.00
Day's High
Rs242.40
Day's Low
Rs238.50
Volume
13,582
Avg. Vol
320,160
52-wk High
Rs258.40
52-wk Low
Rs178.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Madhavan Menon

61 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Debasis Nandy

2017 President

Mahesh Lyer

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Balasubramanian S.

2017 Group Chief Financial Officer

Amitabh Jaipuria

2017 President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services Division
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd News

