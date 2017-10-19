Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)
THOM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
239.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs239.85
Open
Rs240.00
Day's High
Rs242.40
Day's Low
Rs238.50
Volume
13,582
Avg. Vol
320,160
52-wk High
Rs258.40
52-wk Low
Rs178.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Madhavan Menon
|61
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Debasis Nandy
|2017
|President
|
Mahesh Lyer
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Balasubramanian S.
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Amitabh Jaipuria
|2017
|President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Services Division
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) to buy Tata Capital Forex for 120 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Tata Capital says to sell forex exchange and travel services units to Thomas Cook India
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook signs agreement with Tata Capital
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) June-qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
- BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies