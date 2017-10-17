Edition:
United States

Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)

THYAO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.60TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.11TL (+1.16%)
Prev Close
9.49TL
Open
9.58TL
Day's High
9.64TL
Day's Low
9.50TL
Volume
91,942,379
Avg. Vol
78,900,103
52-wk High
10.54TL
52-wk Low
4.54TL

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Ayci

46 2015 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bilal Eksi

49 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager

Murat Seker

Chief Financial Officer

Abdulkerim Cay

36 2015 Chief Human Resources Officer

Ahmet Bolat

58 2012 Chief Investment & Technology Officer
» More People

Turk Hava Yollari AO News

» More THYAO.IS News