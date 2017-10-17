Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)
THYAO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.60TRY
17 Oct 2017
9.60TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.11TL (+1.16%)
0.11TL (+1.16%)
Prev Close
9.49TL
9.49TL
Open
9.58TL
9.58TL
Day's High
9.64TL
9.64TL
Day's Low
9.50TL
9.50TL
Volume
91,942,379
91,942,379
Avg. Vol
78,900,103
78,900,103
52-wk High
10.54TL
10.54TL
52-wk Low
4.54TL
4.54TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Ayci
|46
|2015
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Bilal Eksi
|49
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager
|
Murat Seker
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Abdulkerim Cay
|36
|2015
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|
Ahmet Bolat
|58
|2012
|Chief Investment & Technology Officer
