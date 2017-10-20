Edition:
United States

Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

TIH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

56.89CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.17 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$57.06
Open
$57.11
Day's High
$57.11
Day's Low
$56.74
Volume
85,216
Avg. Vol
126,449
52-wk High
$58.44
52-wk Low
$39.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Ogilvie

72 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Scott Medhurst

55 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Paul Jewer

2011 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Randall Casson

2012 President - Construction Industries/Battlefield Equipment Rentals

Jennifer Cochrane

2013 Vice President - Finance
» More People

