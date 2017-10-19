Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)
TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.28%)
Rs-0.55 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs193.15
Rs193.15
Open
Rs194.90
Rs194.90
Day's High
Rs195.90
Rs195.90
Day's Low
Rs190.35
Rs190.35
Volume
53,332
53,332
Avg. Vol
449,064
449,064
52-wk High
Rs211.80
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00
Rs80.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Venkatasubramanian
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bharat Vageria
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director - Finance, Director
|
Niklank Jain
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Secretary
|
Anil Jain
|2005
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ragupathy Thyagarajan
|2006
|Whole-Time Director - Marketing, Director