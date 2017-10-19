Edition:
United States

Time Technoplast Ltd (TIME.NS)

TIME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

192.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs193.15
Open
Rs194.90
Day's High
Rs195.90
Day's Low
Rs190.35
Volume
53,332
Avg. Vol
449,064
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs80.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

K. Venkatasubramanian

Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Bharat Vageria

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director - Finance, Director

Niklank Jain

2014 Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Secretary

Anil Jain

2005 Managing Director, Executive Director

Ragupathy Thyagarajan

2006 Whole-Time Director - Marketing, Director
» More People

Time Technoplast Ltd News