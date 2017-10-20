Edition:
Tim Participacoes SA (TIMP3.SA)

TIMP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

12.28BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.13 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.15
Open
R$ 12.21
Day's High
R$ 12.32
Day's Low
R$ 12.08
Volume
1,422,200
Avg. Vol
3,081,547
52-wk High
R$ 12.39
52-wk Low
R$ 7.46

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Franco Bertone

65 2013 Chairman of the Board

Stefano de Angelis

49 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Adrian Calaza

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Pietro Labriola

49 Chief Operating Officer

Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville

47 2015 Chief Technology Officer
Tim Participacoes SA News

