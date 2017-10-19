Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TINV.NS)
TINV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
879.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.80 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs872.20
Open
Rs879.90
Day's High
Rs882.00
Day's Low
Rs855.00
Volume
9,251
Avg. Vol
92,569
52-wk High
Rs952.80
52-wk Low
Rs502.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noel Tata
|60
|2010
|Non-Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board
|
F. Subedar
|59
|2010
|Non-Executive Non Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Manoj Kumar C. V.
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Acting Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance, Secretary
|
Amit Dalal
|52
|2010
|Executive Director - Investments, Director
|
Vedika Bhandarkar
|48
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director