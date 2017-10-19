Edition:
United States

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TINV.NS)

TINV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

879.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs872.20
Open
Rs879.90
Day's High
Rs882.00
Day's Low
Rs855.00
Volume
9,251
Avg. Vol
92,569
52-wk High
Rs952.80
52-wk Low
Rs502.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Noel Tata

60 2010 Non-Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board

F. Subedar

59 2010 Non-Executive Non Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Manoj Kumar C. V.

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Acting Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance, Secretary

Amit Dalal

52 2010 Executive Director - Investments, Director

Vedika Bhandarkar

48 2015 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd News