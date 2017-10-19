Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.BO)
TISC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
704.40INR
19 Oct 2017
704.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.95 (-0.70%)
Rs-4.95 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs709.35
Rs709.35
Open
Rs708.50
Rs708.50
Day's High
Rs711.45
Rs711.45
Day's Low
Rs701.30
Rs701.30
Volume
54,977
54,977
Avg. Vol
478,625
478,625
52-wk High
Rs719.45
Rs719.45
52-wk Low
Rs366.05
Rs366.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Om Bhatt
|66
|2016
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bimlendra Jha
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel UK
|
Thachat Narendran
|50
|2013
|Managing Director - Designate, Additional Director
|
Koushik Chatterjee
|46
|2015
|Group Executive Director - Finance and Corporate
|
Anita Kalyani
|2017
|Interim Company Secretary