Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)
TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
606.95INR
19 Oct 2017
606.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-0.97%)
Rs-5.95 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs612.90
Rs612.90
Open
Rs614.00
Rs614.00
Day's High
Rs614.90
Rs614.90
Day's Low
Rs601.00
Rs601.00
Volume
162,721
162,721
Avg. Vol
1,555,083
1,555,083
52-wk High
Rs654.20
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15
Rs296.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Subramaniam
|Chief Financial Officer
|
A. Rajaram
|2010
|Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group
|
Harish Bhat
|2015
|Director - Nominee of Tata Sons Limited
|
Atulya Misra
|2017
|Director