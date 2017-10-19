Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS)
TITW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
125.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.40%)
Rs0.50 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs125.10
Rs125.10
Open
Rs125.50
Rs125.50
Day's High
Rs126.30
Rs126.30
Day's Low
Rs124.10
Rs124.10
Volume
227,635
227,635
Avg. Vol
583,871
583,871
52-wk High
Rs135.80
Rs135.80
52-wk Low
Rs97.30
Rs97.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jagdish Chowdhary
|72
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Umesh Chowdhary
|38
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Anil Agarwal
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Arya
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudipta Mukherjee
|2014
|Director - Wagaons Operations, Whole Time Director