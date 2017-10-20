Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)
TKAG.DE on Xetra
23.34EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€23.42
Open
€23.63
Day's High
€23.70
Day's Low
€23.30
Volume
3,152,985
Avg. Vol
2,912,546
52-wk High
€27.07
52-wk Low
€19.41
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ulrich Lehner
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Heinrich Hiesinger
|56
|2011
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Markus Grolms
|45
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Oliver Burkhard
|44
|2013
|Member of the Executive Board, Director of Human Resources and Health & Safety
|
Donatus Kaufmann
|54
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board
