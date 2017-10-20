Edition:
Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)

TKGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,430.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
5,440.00
Open
5,489.00
Day's High
5,489.00
Day's Low
5,398.00
Volume
1,590,772
Avg. Vol
1,615,107
52-wk High
8,248.00
52-wk Low
5,365.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jabulane Mabuza

59 2012 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sipho Maseko

48 2013 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Alphonzo Samuels

51 2017 Chief Executive Officer - Openserve

Thabo Seopa

51 Chief Executive Officer Trudon

Len de Villiers

60 2013 Chief Information Officer
Telkom SA SOC Ltd News

