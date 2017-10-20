Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)
TKO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.72%)
$0.02 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
$2.79
$2.79
Open
$2.80
$2.80
Day's High
$2.88
$2.88
Day's Low
$2.80
$2.80
Volume
277,235
277,235
Avg. Vol
342,867
342,867
52-wk High
$2.96
$2.96
52-wk Low
$0.56
$0.56
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronald Thiessen
|64
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
Russell Hallbauer
|63
|2005
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Stuart McDonald
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
John McManus
|58
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Brian Bergot
|2014
|Vice President - Investor Relations
- BRIEF-Taseko Mines appoints Anu Dhir to its board of directors
- BRIEF-Taseko announces board approval for construction of Florence Copper Test Facility
- BRIEF-Taseko Mines net income for quarter $0.02/share
- BRIEF-Taseko announces restart of Gibraltar Mine employees able to return to work
- BRIEF-Taseko announces offering of US$250 mln aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022