Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

TL5.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

9.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.18 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
€9.55
Open
€9.53
Day's High
€9.54
Day's Low
€9.34
Volume
1,179,053
Avg. Vol
1,057,414
52-wk High
€13.05
52-wk Low
€9.23

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alejandro Echevarria Busquet

75 2016 Chairman of the Board

Paolo Vasile

1999 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Fedele Confalonieri

79 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Giuseppe Tringali

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Francisco Javier Uria Iglesias

Chief Economic and Financial Officer
» More People

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA News