TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)
TLGG.DE on Xetra
20.12EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€20.25
Open
€20.26
Day's High
€20.44
Day's Low
€20.05
Volume
134,047
Avg. Vol
131,056
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€16.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Zahn
|54
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Buetter
|47
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Peter Finkbeiner
|48
|2014
|Member of the Management Board
|
Niclas Karoff
|46
|2014
|Member of the Management Board
|
Frank Masuhr
|54
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
- BRIEF-86% of WCM's shareholders accept TLG Immobilien takeover offer
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz says two members of management board to resign
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien says takeover offer accepted by approx. 78 pct of WCM shareholders
- BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG H1 gross asset value up by 21.0 pct
- BRIEF-TLG Immobilien H1 rental income up 16.1 pct at EUR 78.5 mln