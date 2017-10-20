Edition:
United States

TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

TLGG.DE on Xetra

20.12EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
€20.25
Open
€20.26
Day's High
€20.44
Day's Low
€20.05
Volume
134,047
Avg. Vol
131,056
52-wk High
€20.50
52-wk Low
€16.31

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Zahn

54 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Buetter

47 2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Peter Finkbeiner

48 2014 Member of the Management Board

Niclas Karoff

46 2014 Member of the Management Board

Frank Masuhr

54 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board
» More People

TLG Immobilien AG News

» More TLGG.DE News