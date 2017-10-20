Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)
TLXGn.DE on Xetra
34.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
34.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.31 (+0.92%)
€0.31 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
€34.15
€34.15
Open
€34.31
€34.31
Day's High
€34.53
€34.53
Day's Low
€34.24
€34.24
Volume
130,708
130,708
Avg. Vol
155,491
155,491
52-wk High
€36.32
€36.32
52-wk Low
€27.42
€27.42
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|74
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Herbert Haas
|62
|2006
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Ralf Rieger
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Hinsch
|61
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
- German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes
- BRIEF-Talanx acquires financial services provider FVB
- Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re
- Talanx raises 2017 profit guidance on P&C boost
- BRIEF-Talanx strengthens Latin America business with acquisitions