Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)
TMB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.65%)
$0.03 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$4.61
$4.61
Open
$4.60
$4.60
Day's High
$4.64
$4.64
Day's Low
$4.58
$4.58
Volume
46,188
46,188
Avg. Vol
249,247
249,247
52-wk High
$4.83
$4.83
52-wk Low
$1.05
$1.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Continenza
|54
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Lopez
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director
|
Michel Dumas
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance, Non-Independent Director
|
Chris Black
|56
|2013
|Executive Vice President, President - Paper Pulp Group
|
Christian Ribeyrolle
|2013
|Executive Vice President; President - Specialty Cellulose Group and President - Tembec France SAS
- BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec provide update on transaction
- BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec receive antitrust clearance from Competition Bureau of Canada
- BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction
- BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec
- BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03