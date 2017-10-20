Edition:
Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

TMB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
$4.60
Day's High
$4.64
Day's Low
$4.58
Volume
46,188
Avg. Vol
249,247
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$1.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Continenza

54 2008 Independent Chairman of the Board

James Lopez

2006 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director

Michel Dumas

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance, Non-Independent Director

Chris Black

56 2013 Executive Vice President, President - Paper Pulp Group

Christian Ribeyrolle

2013 Executive Vice President; President - Specialty Cellulose Group and President - Tembec France SAS
Tembec Inc News

