Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)
TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.25 (-1.01%)
Rs-7.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs715.25
Rs715.25
Open
Rs718.80
Rs718.80
Day's High
Rs721.40
Rs721.40
Day's Low
Rs704.20
Rs704.20
Volume
24,172
24,172
Avg. Vol
222,884
222,884
52-wk High
Rs818.95
Rs818.95
52-wk Low
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koushik Chatterjee
|46
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Subhra Sengupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sudhin Mitter
|54
|2010
|Vice President - Marketing and Sales
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|2009
|Vice President - Projects and Business Opportunity
|
Harsh Jha
|62
|Managing Director, Non Independent Whole Time Director