Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)
TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
9.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.07 (+0.73%)
£0.07 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
£9.53
£9.53
Open
£9.30
£9.30
Day's High
£9.65
£9.65
Day's Low
£9.30
£9.30
Volume
3,350,985
3,350,985
Avg. Vol
4,112,883
4,112,883
52-wk High
£10.04
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.25
£5.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tareq Mostafa
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, representing TMG for Real Estate & Tourism Investment and Managing Director
|
Ghaleb Fayed
|Finance Director
|
Wael El Deeb
|Executive Vice President For Projects Management
|
Mohammed Atef Hareebah
|2005
|Technical Affairs Vice President
|
Mohammed Al Shazly
|2000
|Vice President - Sales Sector