Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)
TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.15TRY
17 Oct 2017
7.15TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25TL (-3.38%)
-0.25TL (-3.38%)
Prev Close
7.40TL
7.40TL
Open
7.41TL
7.41TL
Day's High
7.41TL
7.41TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
7.14TL
Volume
4,974,574
4,974,574
Avg. Vol
2,288,221
2,288,221
52-wk High
8.67TL
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL
5.86TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nuri Albayrak
|56
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bayram Albayrak
|59
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kurtulus Ogun
|67
|2004
|General Manager
|
Mesut Albayrak
|34
|Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Gokalp
|Independent Member of the Board