Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)
TOASO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
30.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
30.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.28TL (-0.92%)
-0.28TL (-0.92%)
Prev Close
30.42TL
30.42TL
Open
30.50TL
30.50TL
Day's High
30.50TL
30.50TL
Day's Low
30.12TL
30.12TL
Volume
824,461
824,461
Avg. Vol
561,717
561,717
52-wk High
33.50TL
33.50TL
52-wk Low
20.22TL
20.22TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cengiz Eroldu
|2015
|Board Member & Chief Executive Officer
|
Sergio Marchionne
|65
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Stefano Reganzani
|2015
|Financial Director (CFO)
|
Akin Aydemir
|53
|2010
|Industrial Operations Director