Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)
TONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,132.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-433.00 (-3.74%)
Prev Close
11,565.00
Open
11,565.00
Day's High
11,589.00
Day's Low
11,132.00
Volume
296,875
Avg. Vol
222,207
52-wk High
13,550.00
52-wk Low
10,716.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
C. Bahle Sibisi
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Staude
|63
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Murray Munro
|51
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rosario Cumbi
|Managing Director - Sugar Mozambique
|
Michael Deighton
|Managing Director - Land Conversion and Development
- Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique
- Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's profit helped by higher prices
- South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects higher profit, sugar output
- BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct