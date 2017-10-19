Edition:
Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs243.45
Open
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs249.75
Day's Low
Rs243.00
Volume
757,624
Avg. Vol
1,221,134
52-wk High
Rs249.75
52-wk Low
Rs159.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sudhir Mehta

60 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board

Samir Mehta

52 2010 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

T. Vijayasarathy

59 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Darshan Soni

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Markand Bhatt

2006 Whole Time Director
