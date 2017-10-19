Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
248.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.70 (+1.93%)
Rs4.70 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs243.45
Rs243.45
Open
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
Day's High
Rs249.75
Rs249.75
Day's Low
Rs243.00
Rs243.00
Volume
757,624
757,624
Avg. Vol
1,221,134
1,221,134
52-wk High
Rs249.75
Rs249.75
52-wk Low
Rs159.30
Rs159.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudhir Mehta
|60
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Samir Mehta
|52
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
T. Vijayasarathy
|59
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Darshan Soni
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Markand Bhatt
|2006
|Whole Time Director