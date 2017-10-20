Edition:
Total SA (TOTF.PA)

TOTF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

45.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€45.85
Open
€45.85
Day's High
€46.04
Day's Low
€45.74
Volume
7,021,755
Avg. Vol
5,205,768
52-wk High
€49.50
52-wk Low
€41.83

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick Pouyanne

54 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President of the Executive Committee

Patrick de la Chevardiere

60 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Momar Nguer

59 2016 President, Marketing & Services; President, New Energies; Member of the Executive Committee

Arnaud Breuillac

2014 President, Exploration & Production; Member of the Executive Committee

Bernard Pinatel

55 2016 President, Refining & Chemicals; Member of the Executive Committee
Total SA News

