Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA)
TOTS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
32.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
32.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.32 (+0.99%)
R$ 0.32 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
R$ 32.18
R$ 32.18
Open
R$ 32.09
R$ 32.09
Day's High
R$ 32.80
R$ 32.80
Day's Low
R$ 32.06
R$ 32.06
Volume
372,400
372,400
Avg. Vol
356,672
356,672
52-wk High
R$ 32.97
R$ 32.97
52-wk Low
R$ 21.30
R$ 21.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos
|55
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Laercio Jose de Lucena Cosentino
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo
|49
|2013
|Vice Chairman
|
Andre Bretas Nunes de Lima
|41
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Gilsomar Maia Sebastiao
|41
|2015
|Vice President of Finance and Administration, IR Contact Officer