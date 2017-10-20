Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)
TOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anton Rabie
|45
|Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Ronnen Harary
|45
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Mark Segal
|51
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Ben Gadbois
|44
|Director, Global President & Chief Operating Officer
|
Bill Hess
|49
|Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
- BRIEF-Spin Master enters agreement with Alibaba to expand reach in China
- BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22
- BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment
- BRIEF-Spin Master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million